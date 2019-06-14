Martin J. Schoenberger, M.D. died on June 6, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. He was 68 years old. Marty is survived by his wife, Stephanie Gilbert Schoenberger, M.D. He is also survived by his brother, Kevin C. Schoenberger of New Orleans and his sister, Mary Schoenberger Willkomm of Naples, Florida. His parents, Sidney and Josephine Schoenberger, and his sister, Josephine Schoenberger Bein, predeceased him. Marty graduated from Jesuit High School in 1968. He then graduated from Washington and Lee University. He received his medical training at LSU Medical School in New Orleans and completed his residency in ophthalmology at the University of Colorado. Marty established his medical practice in Chalmette where he practiced throughout his entire career. Many Chalmette doctors moved away after Hurricane Katrina. However, Marty remodeled his building and returned to his former business location. He is fondly remembered by the many thousands of his patients and staff. Marty was an avid gardener and a lover of antique furniture and cut glass. He was a loyal Saints and LSU Tigers football fan. Funeral services will be private. Family and friends are invited to sign the guestbook online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary