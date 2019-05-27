Martin Leo Franklin gained his wings on Friday, May 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Deborah Suarez Franklin. Loving father of Parker and Olivia Franklin and stepfather of Devyn and Allen Dominick. Son of Patti Ann Porter and Martin James Franklin. Brother of Ashley Franklin and Tristan Porter. Grandson of Frances and Nolan Berni and the late Virginia and James Porter. Godson of the late Warren Berthonnaud. Son-in-law of Beverly Wagner Barrios. He is survived by numerous devoted aunts, uncles, a niece, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Age 31, a native of New Orleans, LA and a lifelong resident of the Best Bank. He worked as a long distance truck driver for many years. When not on the road, he enjoyed being out on the water, fishing but mostly spending time with the family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy. ,Marrero, LA on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm with visitation on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and on Friday from 11:00 am until Mass time. Interment following in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 27 to May 31, 2019