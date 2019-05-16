Martin Richard Swift, July 24,1928 - May 13, 2019. Martin Richard Swift passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 90. Marty Swift was a wonderful story teller who always had an interesting or funny tale to tell, an avid horseman and ribbon winning cowboy, an excellent golfer who competed on an Air Force team, a superior tennis player and umpire, and could play the spots off a hand of cards. But most of all, Marty loved life and loved the people in his life. He will be well and truly missed. Marty was born in Great Neck Long Island, NY and lived there through high school. After attending Rollins College in Florida, Marty enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for four years as a weather analyst at several bases, including a year in Keflavik International Airport in Iceland. A world-class salesman, Marty was employed for forty years by Lefebure Corporation, a leading manufacturer of banking equipment and electronic security systems. After retiring in 2006, he and his longtime dear friend, Sheena Dooley, married and were very active in their duplicate bridge club and enjoyed life in Mandeville. Marty is survived by his wonderful wife Sheena and two beautiful daughters, Diana Hughes and her husband Charley of Atlanta, and Katherine Chapman and her husband Tim, and their four children of Flower Mound, Texas. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Marty's life on Saturday, June 1, between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM at Beau Chene Country Club in Mandeville. If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mr. Swift to be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance www.tsalliance.org or call 1 (800)225-6872. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to June 1, 2019