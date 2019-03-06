Marvin "Honey Trina Tillman" Anthony Armstead made peace and was called home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 27. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Westwego, LA. Marvin was a graduate of West Jefferson High School and later obtained his bartending license. As a young adult Marvin begin to live his free spirited, glamorous life as a lady, who was known to everyone as "Honey Trina Tillman". Honey was popular within her community and always left a great impact on all who came in contact with her. Beloved daughter of Wendy Ann Berry-Henry and the late Marvin Anthony Brown. Stepdaughter of Louis Henry, Jr. Granddaughter of Rev. Dr. Glen Green, Harriett Brown-Green, Eloise Ross-Berry and Benjamin Berry, Jr. Loving sister of Toi Armstead, Troy "Ràkin" Armstead, Jr., and Marshon Zeno. Stepsister of Louis Henry III, Swanisha Henry, and Dosarin Singleton. Goddaughter of Bella Berry and Duke Banks. Godmother of Se'Rog Patrick and Romance Williams; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY, MARRERO, LA on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Rev. Dr. Glen Green, officiating. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary