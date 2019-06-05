Marvin J. Granger peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved and loving husband of Josephine R. Granger for 49 years. Son of the late Steve Granger, Sr. and Lillian Bennett Granger. Loving father of Brantley Granger, Cheryl Adams (Ricky), Sherry Guy (Pauline), Christie Granger-Burns (Patrick) and the late Brandon Granger. Beloved grandfather of Tyler Koch, Aaron Granger, Ashley Winchester, Elizabeth Winchester and Anthony Winchester. Loving brother of Billy Granger (Sandra), Shirley Parker (Billy), Steve Granger, Charlie Granger, Lillian "Bop" Hill (Jim) and the late Nancy Martin, Carl "Cowboy" Granger, Purnell "Bo" Granger and 1 deceased Infant Sister. Marvin is survived by a special Niece, Mary Granger as well as other nieces and nephews. Marvin was born in Independence, LA and a resident of Terrytown, LA for over 40 years. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart while enlisted in the United States Army; he fought in the Vietnam War. The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to Heart of Hospice, especially his nurses, Ashley Smith and Marva for their love and care. Family and friends, also employees of NOVA, Crescent and Federal Pilots, Belle Chasse Marine and all Belle Chasse Boat Launches are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at MOTHE FUNEAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 11:30AM until 1:30PM. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday at 1:30PM. Interment will be privately held at a later date. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary