Marvin L. "Red" Baudean, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was 82 years old. Devoted husband of Deanna D. Baudean. Loving father of Marvin Baudean, Jr. (Stacy) and Bruce Baudean (Angela). Grandfather of Brent, Morgan, Kylie, Erika, Brock, and Matthew. Great-grandfather of Red Baudean. Brother of Aubrey Baudean (Gerry), and the late Jessie Danos (Walton), the late Clayton Baudean (Alice), and the late Jack Baudean (Sue). He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Marvin was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and took great pride in serving his country. He was an employee of Murphy Oil in Chalmette for 31 years, and was a lover of sports – most notably, he was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints. Red was much loved by his family and friends alike, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., in Chalmette, on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A service will be held in Red's honor at 11:00 AM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019