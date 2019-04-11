The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Baudean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin L. "Red" Baudean Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin L. "Red" Baudean Sr. Obituary
Marvin L. "Red" Baudean, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was 82 years old. Devoted husband of Deanna D. Baudean. Loving father of Marvin Baudean, Jr. (Stacy) and Bruce Baudean (Angela). Grandfather of Brent, Morgan, Kylie, Erika, Brock, and Matthew. Great-grandfather of Red Baudean. Brother of Aubrey Baudean (Gerry), and the late Jessie Danos (Walton), the late Clayton Baudean (Alice), and the late Jack Baudean (Sue). He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Marvin was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and took great pride in serving his country. He was an employee of Murphy Oil in Chalmette for 31 years, and was a lover of sports – most notably, he was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints. Red was much loved by his family and friends alike, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., in Chalmette, on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A service will be held in Red's honor at 11:00 AM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now