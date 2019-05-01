|
Marvin Lee Sanders entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 19, 2019. Son of the late Lena M. Williams and Bishop E. Sanders; Brother of Wilbert, Gary, Noel, Kirby and Gilda Sanders, Dondra Brown, Lynette Hunter, Trina Faux, Corliss Truehill and the late Reginald Sanders. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; Employees of Owens Illinois and Toledo Headstart are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, May 3, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m., at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, 8282 I-10 Service Road, Rev. Fred Luter Jr., pastor, Rev. Sam Young Jr., officiating. Church visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment Holt Cemetery.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019