The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Lee Sanders

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin Lee Sanders Obituary
Marvin Lee Sanders entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 19, 2019. Son of the late Lena M. Williams and Bishop E. Sanders; Brother of Wilbert, Gary, Noel, Kirby and Gilda Sanders, Dondra Brown, Lynette Hunter, Trina Faux, Corliss Truehill and the late Reginald Sanders. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; Employees of Owens Illinois and Toledo Headstart are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, May 3, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m., at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, 8282 I-10 Service Road, Rev. Fred Luter Jr., pastor, Rev. Sam Young Jr., officiating. Church visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment Holt Cemetery.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now