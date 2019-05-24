Mary "Marian" Cimino Pumilia passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 90. Loving wife of the late Charles "Cot" Pumilia, Jr. Mother of Rose Marie Cartaginese (Anthony). Grandmother of Rebecca Bell (Richard), Gina Cartaginese and Jena Cartaginese. Great-grandmother of Richard "Richie" Bell, Jr., and Rayleigh Bell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francesco "Frank" Cimino and Marianna "Mary" Columbo Cimino, and by her siblings, Samuel A. Cimino, Carmela "Mella" Scurria, Florence "Zina" Cimino, Concettino "Congie" Dupaquier, and Rose "Rosie" Imbraguglio. Marian also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Marian was a stenographer for Illinois Central Railroad for 42 years. She was happy when working in her garden, cooking for her family, and kept her mind sharp by playing Scrabble with family and friends. She will be forever missed and never forgotten by those fortunate enough to have known her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. A funeral mass will be held in her honor at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Louisiana at www.alz.org/louisiana. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 28, 2019