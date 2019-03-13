Mary A. Dixon, an amazing mother, loving sister and a dedicated daughter entered into eternal rest in the arms of her daughter on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX. She was born on September 30, 1952 to the union of the Attee and Carlee Dixon in New Orleans, LA. Mary, affectionately known as "Mimi", was the mother of Latorcha Dixon and Ayanna Tatum, and grandmother of Derrick Williams, Jr. And Kennedy Williams. She was educated in the New Orleans Public School System. Mary graduated from Robuin High School and earned a BSW from Southern University at New Orleans. She also attended Atlanta University's School of Social Work where she worked towards her Master's Degree. Mary was an active member of the New Orleans Chapter of The National Association of Black Social Workers. She adored children. Mary worked faithfully as a Social Services Specialist III with 33 years of combined employment with the Office of Community Services in New Orleans and Post-Katrina at the Department of Child and Family Services in Lafayette, LA. She was an excellent cook, an avid gardener and she absolutely loved to shop. Mary enjoyed dancing and traveling to new places. She truly loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. Mary was the rock of the family always willing to extend herself for others both personally and through her committed work with at-risk youth in the foster care system. She touched the lives of many. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Attee and Carlee Dixon; her oldest daughter, Latorcha Dixon; her sister, Pearl Johnson; two brothers-in-law, Alfred Davis and Russell Johnson; nephew Ramal Ellis and a great-nephews, Clarence "Chad" Camp, Chad Dixon and Jordan Dixon. Mary leaves to mourn her memory a daughter, Ayanna Tatum; grandchildren, Derrick Williams, Jr. And Kennedy Williams; sisters, Barbara Davis, Charlene Morgan (McArthur), Atlee Dixon Berrie, Ruthell Ellis (Lamar) and Janet Dixon; nieces and nephews, Deondra Camp (Frank), Gregg Camp, Alfred Davis, Jr., Steven Dixon (Stephanie), Ian Berrie (Twanna), Lori Dixon, Leigha Dixon, Quincy Johnson (Crystal), and Ashley McElroy (Jacob); great-nieces and nephews, Adrin Camp, Rory Camp, Steven Gilbert, Shelby Dixon, Colin Dixon, Ryoko Berrie, Amari Berrie, Miya Johnson, Kylah Johnson, Jaleel Johnson, Montrez Johnson, Monet McElroy and Jacob McElroy, Jr. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home 2120 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70113. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. Funeral will begin at 12:00. Interment at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery 8200 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home Inc. In Charge (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary