Mary Anita Thomason Arcana, affectionately known as "Bitsy" to all who loved and knew her, died peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was 87 years old. Born Mary Anita Thomason, she graduated from the Academy of Sacred Heart High School in Atlanta, GA, followed by Touro School of Nursing in New Orleans, where she worked for many years as an electrocardiogram technician in addition to other roles within the hospital. She did surgical and general nursing as well. As a housewife, she raised her three children, instilling a strong sense of education, community and adventure. She had numerous hobbies before various illnesses prohibited her from continuing them, including gardening, cooking, needlepoint, writing, decorating and painting. She also loved shopping and was always impeccably dressed. She was also known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. A voracious reader, she continually had three novels at her side at one time-her favorite being historical novels. Up until two weeks ago, she was in constant contact with her favorite librarians, who sent her books they knew she would enjoy. She was a lifelong member of the New Orleans Chapter of Hadassah and a current member of Beth Israel Synagogue, where she served with in their Sisterhood for many years. She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Joseph Arana for 37 years. They traveled the world collecting treasures from their many adventures. She also leaves behind her three loving children, Michael Barnett (Karen), Adam Barnett, Elisa Barnett and her brother Herndon "Chuck" Thomason (Cathy) and a host of many dear lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Thomason and her parents, Jack Jr. and Sara Marie (nee Palmer) Thomason. Thanks to those who extended their heartfelt support and love; we are eternally grateful to all those who shared with us stories of her treasured life. Graveside services for family will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Beth Israel Synagogue, the Jefferson Parish Library system or a charity of your choosing. Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave condolences and sign the guestbook online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019