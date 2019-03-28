The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Mary Ann Cabes Picolo passed away on March 24, 2019 at the age of 74. Wife of the late John A. Picolo, Sr. Partner-in-life of Ron Watson. Mother of Ryan Picolo (Jennifer) and David Picolo (Kandace). Grandmother of Alyssa, Dylan, Annemarie, Connor, Cameron and Vodika. Great grandmother of Natalie, Daniel, Grayson and Hudson. Daughter of Fred and Rita Cabes. Sister of Rita Mary Cabes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at Lake Lawn Park, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12 PM. Visitation will begin at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home at 9 AM. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2019
