Mary Ann Johnikin Madine, age 70, a native and resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, moved to heaven on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, James Johnikin Sr.; mother, Zenobia Johnikin Butler; brother, James Johnikin Jr. and 2 grandchildren, Christopher Anthony Madine and Carly Madine Ackers. She leaves to cherish her memory 9 children, Michael Madine Sr. (Kendra Holland), Arlene Madine-Christensen (Carrie Christensen), Marilyn Madine (Carl Ackers), Valerie Madine Walker (Melvin Walker Jr.), Shelia Wiedemann, Valentino Madine Jr., Angelo Madine (Pam), Trina Madine Lewis (Ceophus Lewis) and Rhonda Madine Echols (Andrea Moss); 4 siblings, Janice J. Bailey, Elissa J. George, Reginald Sr. and Daniel Johnikin; 25 Grandchildren, 42 Great-Grandchildren, 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren; stepfather, Louis Butler; best friend, Funmilayo Smallwood and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 10:30AM at St. Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 5029 Louisa Dr., NOLA. Visitation 8:30AM until Mass. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery #1. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life," 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116; 504-948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 11, 2019