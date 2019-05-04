|
|
Mary Ann LeBlanc Cookmeyer passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Beloved mother of Kim C. Rathburn (Ken), Sharon C. Soutullo (Kenny), Angela C. Kass (Walter), and the late Dawn C. Boatwright. Grandmother of Cory Distefano, Hillary Haynes, Ashleigh Garcia, Benjamin Soutullo, Stephanie Soutullo, Kayla Kass, Jennifer Weber, Jessica Braud, and the late Joshua Rathburn. Great-grandmother of 5. Daughter of the late Edwin L. LeBlanc and Myrtle Barras LeBlanc. Sister of Bessie Smith, Miriel Callahan, and the late Jeanne LeCompte, Alice Darden, Raymond LeBlanc, Vernon LeBlanc, William LeBlanc, Phillip LeBlanc, Alton LeBlanc, Eggert LeBlanc, Lorene Alford, Evelyn Sparks. Wife of the late Gerald R. Cookmeyer. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Age 81 years and a lifelong resident of Marrero, LA. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday morning from 10:30 AM until 1:30 PM. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019