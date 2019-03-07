Mary Ann Mineo Weileman of Algiers, Louisiana, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 89. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Weileman, Jr. She is the loving mother of Robert L. Weileman, III ( Ramona), Michael F. Weileman ( Sharon), and Mary Ann W. Farley (Wayne). She is the devoted grandmother of Robert L. Weileman, IV (Courtney), Michael F. Weileman, Jr. (Heather), Nikolaus J. Weileman (Karla), Wendi M. Weileman, and Cortney L. Weileman. She is the loving grandmother "Mee Mee" of Trey, Jace, Angella, Anna Clair, Isabella, Madeline, Payne, Dominik, and Emma. She is the cherished daughter of the late Rose Orlando Mineo and Frank Mineo. She is the loving sister of the late Vera M. Becnel and the late Dolores M. Indelicato. She is the loving sister-in-law of Paul. L. Becnel, Sr. and the late Louis J. Indelicato, Sr. She is also survived by three nieces, one nephew, other family and friends. Mary Ann was a member of West Jefferson Medical Auxiliary and Volunteers, Jo Ellen Smith Auxiliary, AARP Algiers, and Golden Opportunity Club. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Monday, March 11, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM all at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 400 Verret Street, Algiers, LA. Interment at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Gretna, LA. Mothe Funeral Home, 1300 Vallette Street, New Orleans, LA. in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Holy Name of Mary Church. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary