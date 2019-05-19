Mary Ann St. Germain McGovern died on May 15, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by all her loved ones. She was born on September 13, 1942 in New Orleans, Louisiana and lived in Gretna for the past 50 years. She is the beloved wife of Robert McGovern for 56 years. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her mother, Mary LaBruzza St. Germain and her father, Nelson St. Germain. She is the mother of Robert McGovern, Jr. (Rose) and Becky McGovern Ernst (David). Grandmother of Cassi Ernst, Tiffanie McGovern and Haley Ernst. Sister of Nelson St. Germain (Amy), Joseph St. Germain (Susan), Wayne St. Germain (Paula), Leroy St. Germain (Arline), Dianna Panepinto (John) and Betty Nelson (Kevin). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She is retired from Jefferson Parish School System and Jefferson Parish Courthouse. She was a lifelong member of Davy Crockett Ladies Auxiliary and St. Joseph's Women's Club. She was a woman of strong Catholic Faith who loved dancing, the casinos and playing cards. She attended every party and was always the first one there. She was most happy spending time with her family and friends, but nothing was more important than spending time with her 3 grandkids. She was loved by everyone she met. We were very blessed to have her in our lives and she will be greatly missed. The family would like to give a special thanks to Deacon Unel Durr and the caretakers at Passages Hospice. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6PM until 10PM. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 8AM until 11AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 19 to May 23, 2019