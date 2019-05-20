Mary "Mickey" Arlynne Patterson passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 80. Daughter of the late Thelma Sterling Patterson and Irwin J. Patterson. Cousin of June Sterling, Connie S. Sterling, and the late Clare Lynne Gray Champagne, William L. Sterling, Waldon J. Sterling, Roderick Ripp, Roland Ripp, Ronald Ripp, Roy L. Ripp, Gaynelle R. Smith, Sterling R. Juneau, and Thomas Patterson, Jr. Also survived by her extended family and friends. Godmother of the late Mary Louise Champagne. She was a graduate of Behrman High School, Class of '56. She was an employee in the Billing Department of the Crescent River Port Pilots Association since November, 1980. Prior to this time, she was employed for several years at the Naval Air Base in Belle Chasse. She was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hiberians and a former member of the Knights of Columbus #1724 Auxiliary. There was no greater joy, reward or love in Mickey's life than her employment with the Crescent River Port Pilots. She literally lived to go to work and her job was her consummate passion. She loved the people she worked with, both pilots and staff, knowing the details and specifics of all ships traveling the 30 mile Mississippi River domain of the Crescent Pilots, and of course the River itself. She had an encyclopedic knowledge of Lloyd's Registry of Ships. Her only competing interest in life was her love of all animals, especially horses. The days of the Kentuckey Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes were sacred events on her calendar. She loved horses and would often go to the stables to feed and groom them. She also had an avid love for cardinals. She was a native of Algiers, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA for the past 42 years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 400 Verret St. Algiers, LA on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1pm. Visitation will be held at Mothe Funeral Home, 1300 Vallette St. Algiers, LA from 10:30am until 12:30am. Interment, St. Bartholomew Cemetery. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 23, 2019