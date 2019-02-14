Mary B. Hampton was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Woodville, MS and lived in Metairie, LA for over 70 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Celeste; husband, Willie Hampton Sr.; (1) daughter, Rosemary Clark; (7) brothers, (6) sisters, and (1) granddaughter. Mary is survived by (13) children, (33) grandchildren, and (24) great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 am following funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at New Macedonia Baptist Church, 8308 Sheldon St., Metairie, LA. The burial will be at Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary B. Hampton.
Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson Inc.
11112 Jefferson Hwy
River Ridge, LA 70123
(504) 469-2243
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com on Feb. 14, 2019