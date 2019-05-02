Mary Brady Zeller, 94, a native of Hahnville and a resident of Luling, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Luling, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday with burial to follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Luling, LA. She is survived by her sons, Harry Zeller Jr. (Sandra), Anthony Zeller Sr. (Hope); daughter, Anne Zeller Thomassie; sister, Zola Duff; grandchildren, Christopher, Kevin, and Lauri Zeller, Mary Zeller, Robert Thomassie, Anthony Zeller Jr., Juanita Walton; 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Paul Zeller Sr.; parents, Ernest and Irene Brady; brothers, Albert, Henry, Urban, Ernest Jr. and Warren Brady; sisters, Anna Bell Knoblock, Fredonia Clegg, Inez Zimmerman and grandson, Randy Thomassie Jr. Mary was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Luling, past religion teacher, past member of the Altar Society, past member of Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Special thanks to doctors and staff of Notre Dame Hospice and Luling Living Center for their care and compassion. Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019