Mary "Madeline" Bruning Gaudin, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Joseph Gaudin Jr. Mother of Garry Gaudin (Diane), Deborah Gaudin Gremillion, Darlene Gaudin (Mary), Gregory Gaudin (Brenda) and the late Glenn Gaudin. Grandmother of Lance Gremillion (Amy), Duane Gremillion (Minta), Christy Browning (Doug), Michelle Esposito (Michael), Garry Gaudin Jr. (Brandy), Stephanie Cooper (Ryan), Joshua Gaudin, Matthew Gaudin and Seth Gaudin. Great-grandmother of Samantha Browning, Bailey Browning, Anthony Cooper, Lillian Gremillion, Hailey Cooper, Jaxon Gaudin, RaeLee Gaudin, Carleigh Gaudin, Avery Gaudin, Savannah Gaudin, Rhyder Gaudin, Bernard Esposito, Violet Gremillion and Alexander Gaudin. Daughter of the late Madeline "Lena" Williams Bruning and Herman Henry Bruning. Sister-in-law of Elaine Gaudin Randazzo. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Madeline was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Jefferson Parish for 52 years. She was a retired small business owner and also retired from Aetna Insurance Company. She was a parishioner of St. Philip Neri Church for 52 years and was a member of the Jefferson Parish Golden Age Club for over 25 years. Madeline was an accomplished cook. In her later years, she began sewing, both personal gifts as well as elaborate costumes with the Golden Age Club. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her great-grandchildren and was affectionately called GG by them. She was determined and fought cancer for almost 10 years, with grace and courage. She lived "her way" until the very end. Her tenacity is to be admired and emulated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Friday, March 1, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 AM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019