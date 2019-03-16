The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bagnell & Son Funeral Home
75212 Lee Road (Hwy. 437)
Covington, LA 70435
(985) 893-2235
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Trapani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Trapani

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary C. Trapani Obituary
Mary C. Trapani passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years C. Joseph Trapani. Daughter of the late Jasper and Evelyn Cardinale. Daughter-in-law of the late Charles J Trapani. Mother of Tara and Jude Trapani; and the late Giselle Trapani. Nona of Charley Ingraham. Sister of Guy Cardinale and the late Gasper Cardinale. She leaves behind many loving family and friends who will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Michael's Special School. 1522 Chippewa Street, New Orleans 70130. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mandeville. Visitation at 9:00 AM with a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnell & Son Funeral Home
Download Now