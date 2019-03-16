|
Mary C. Trapani passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years C. Joseph Trapani. Daughter of the late Jasper and Evelyn Cardinale. Daughter-in-law of the late Charles J Trapani. Mother of Tara and Jude Trapani; and the late Giselle Trapani. Nona of Charley Ingraham. Sister of Guy Cardinale and the late Gasper Cardinale. She leaves behind many loving family and friends who will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Michael's Special School. 1522 Chippewa Street, New Orleans 70130. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mandeville. Visitation at 9:00 AM with a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2019