Mrs. Mary Campbell Webb, born on July 28, 1930 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Pearl Belson-Campbell and the late Floyd Campbell, passed away at age 88 on April 25, 2019 in New Iberia, Louisiana. Mary was married to the late John Webb Sr. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny A. Campbell (Matilda) and James A. Campbell (Louise), niece Irma Collins; and sister, Essie Camel Ricard. Mary is survived by her son, John Webb Jr.; and daughters, Janet Webb Pitts (Joseph) and Grace Webb Johnson (late Calvin) of Seattle Wash. Friends and family members, members of All Saints, St. Joseph the Worker, St. Paul Catholic Church of Seattle, Washington, and all neighboring church may attend the funeral service, officiated by Father Peter Weiss, on Saturday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 1441 Teche St., New Orleans. A visitation will take place from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Murray Henderson Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 1209 Teche St, New Orleans, (504) 366-4597.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 4, 2019