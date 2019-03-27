Mary Cecile Conners James peacefully passed away Monday morning, 25 March 2019, in the loving presence of family and friends. Age 92 in years but youthful in spirit to all those who loved and cared for her, especially her surviving husband, Robert Adam James, Sr. Also survived by children; Debra James Laine Wehmeyer (Gus), Lori James Walther, Terance M. James (Mary D.), Timothy J. James (Angele), Patricia James Ruiz (Keith), grandchildren, great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Virginia and Leo Conners; siblings, Loretta Gernon, Josette Walker, Thomas Conners; and son, Robert A. James, Jr. and son-in-law, Dennis Laine. She attended Holy Name of Jesus and Soule' Business College. With her husband, Robert; Mary retired from business-ownership of James Pest Control. Visitation will be on Friday March 29, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70006 and at St Angela Merici Church, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie, LA on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery 5190 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.leitzfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary