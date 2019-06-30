|
|
Mary Clair Schneider-Kleyle passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born on January 18th, 1922 in New Orleans, LA to the late Adams Frances Schneider and Nicholas Schneider. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin Albert Kleyle Sr., her daughters, Brenda Kleyle and Jaqueline Kleyle-Peden, four sisters and four brothers. Mary is survived by her daughter, Barbara Kleyle-Crosby (Rodney Sr.) and her son, Edwin Kleyle Jr. (Dianne). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jennifer Crosby-Torry, Stephanie Crosby-Neumiller, Stacey Kleyle-Reynolds, Rodney Crosby Jr., Tommy Peden, Amanda Peden-Fellers, and Edwin Kleyle III, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM with a Funeral Mass to begin at 1PM. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 30 to July 3, 2019