Mary Cobin Richerand Ardoin passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born on May 10, 1922 in Dowell, IL to Frank and Anna (Malaga) Cobin. Mary is survived by her children Frank Richerand (Clo-Lynn) and Paula Jean George (Alan); ten grandchildren Alexander George, Renée Richerand, Ashley Richerand Penton (Scott), Natalie George, Frank Richerand, Jr., Paula George, Charles George, Jr., Micah Richerand Desonier (Alex), Alexander Richerand (Laura), Christopher Richerand; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-grand child Ary. She is also survived by a large extended family both in NOLA and Illinois. Mary is preceded in death by her first husband René Paul Richerand; her second husband Hardy Ardoin; her siblings Anastasia, Frank Jr., Steve, John, Charles, Michael, Anna, George and her parents. Mary was born in Dowell, IL in 1922. She was the daughter of a coal miner in a large family of immigrants from Europe. Her parents settled in Dowell and raised their family in a rural town with strong family values. Mary helped with the family chores, lived through the "Great Depression" era and gained valuable appreciation for living with less. She moved to Chicago at the age of 18 with her close friend Elizabeth, who became her sister-in-law later in life. She met René Paul Richerand while living in Chicago in a rooming house owned by a family friend who was originally from New Orleans. As René was returning from World War II, he stopped in to visit his aunt in Chicago and met Mary. They were married a few months later and moved to New Orleans. They resided in New Orleans for 55 years together until René's death in 1995. During that period, she was a homemaker and one of the first soccer moms. She also worked in retail sales, as well as served as a caregiver for many terminally ill patients. Mary was able to stay in her home until she was over 90 years old, when she then moved to Forest Manor Nursing Home just a few short years ago. At that time, she developed a special relationship with her daughter-in-law Clo-Lynn. Clo provided loving care for my mother for many years during her term in the nursing home. I am grateful for this as it allowed me to continue working and supplement my time with my mother when needed. Mary will be dearly missed and remembered by her friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mary to be made to the . Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary