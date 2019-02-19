Mary Cook Haase, 98, died on February 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Ethel Miller Cook and Clarence William Cook and her brother, Andrew W. Cook. Mary was also predeceased by her first husband, Charles W. Sherwood, Sr. and her second husband, Lucian M. Haase. She is survived by her sons, Charles W. Sherwood, Jr. (Denis Hadley) and Roger W. Sherwood DDS (Suzanne), grandsons, Jonathan W. Sherwood and Chandler A. Sherwood, as well as her step-children, Carol Haase Blakeway (Bob), Lynn Haase (Linda Keefer MD), Kathy Haase (Thomas Nat Wallace) and their numerous children and grandchildren. She was close to her nephews, Ronald Cook (Betty) and Wayne Cook and her sister-in-law, Ethel Cook. She was born in DeRidder, LA and spent her youth in Alexandria and Lafayette, LA. She moved to New Orleans in her early 20's and remained there until her death. Mary received her Bachelor's Degree from Southwestern LA Institute in Lafayette and a certification as a Landscape Critic from LSU in Baton Rouge. She was a state ranked tennis player and worked as a teacher and real estate agent. She was president of the Lake Vista Property Owner's Association and the Lake Vista Garden Club. While president of the LVPOA, she published a history of Lake Vista titled 30 YEARS OF PROGRESS IN LAKE VISTA. Mary was an accomplished singer and artist. She sang solo soprano at Lake Vista Methodist Church for many years. She loved to garden, entertain, and decorate and earned numerous prizes for her work. Active in civic endeavors, she was a leader in a tree planting drive for the city's public squares, parks, and major streets and was instrumental in starting what would become the Friends of City Park. She was involved in having Bayou St. John declared a historic waterway. She represented the city in an official mission to Mexico and her garden club at a number of national meetings. She was a member of the Southern Yacht Club, the Lake Vista Holiday Club, and neighborhood square dance club. Mary was industrious, full of life, and loved to have a good time. She was a force with which to be reckoned! The staff at Vista Shores Assisted Living Facility can attest to that! Her family appreciates all that they did for her over these last six years. Most of all, Mary loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all. There will be a memorial service held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home on February 22nd from 3pm until 6pm for family and friends to celebrate her life. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lake lawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary