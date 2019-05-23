Mrs. Mary Dean McMillian, age 86, peacefully entered into the arms of her loving Savior and Lord Jesus Christ at her home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Susie Rivers of Freemanville, Alabama, her son Danny McMillian, and brother George Haley. She leaves to cherish her memories (6) children: Jo Ann Pierce, Wanda Michelle (Joseph) Soniat, Sheila (Jarvis) Alfred-Jacobs, Leroy (Pamela) McMillian, Troy and Randy McMillian, and "daughter" Sheila Stokes Taylor. Mary will continue to live in the hearts of her grandchildren: Juan Pierce Sr., Ronald Corley Jr., Nikolle (Travis) Corley, Natasha Corley, LeRoyce (Steven) Alexander, Leroy McMillian Jr., Javar (April) Bowman, Tabitha (Ross) Bowman, Danyelle (Brian) Brown, Darius McMillian, Sandy McMillian, Kennedy Smith, Sylvester Smith, Iyeshea and Reaione Stokes; (20) great-grandchildren, (2) great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family, friends, officers and members of Greater Liberty Baptist Church, Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Gloryland Mount Gillion Baptist Church, White Dove Fellowship of Slidell, LA, the Greater Free Gift Missionary Baptist Church of Monroe, LA, and Bethlehem Baptist Church; employees of Murphy Oil Corporation, Mason Orleans Healthcare of New Orleans, LSU Healthcare Network, UBER Technology, and Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare System (SLVACS) are invited to attend the Home Going Celebration on Saturday, May 25, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 1230 Desire Street, New Orleans, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Rev. Calvin W. Woods, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences in the Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019