The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pentecost Baptist Church
1510 Harrison Avenue
New Orleans, LA
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Pentecost Baptist Church
1510 Harrison Avenue
New Orleans, LA
Mary Dell VanBuren Obituary
Mary Dell VanBuren passed away on March 23, 2019 at the age of 81 surrounded by her family and friends. Mary is survived by her daughter Laura Mae VanBuren Taylor, siblings: Charlie Tenner and Cleo Tenner Cage, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and a god-child Delousia Thomas. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Ben and Laura Tenner; her husband Jimmie VanBuren Sr.; 3 sons: Jerry, Terry and Jimmie VanBuren Jr.; 3 brothers: Ben, Johnnie and Willie Tenner; 1 sister Emma Lee Hubbard and 2 grandsons: Jarrel Johnson and Todge Ferrand. Family and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, April 6, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Pentecost Baptist Church, 1510 Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA. 70122. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Joseph Recasner, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com; (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
