Mary Denese Short-Bridges passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was employed at Dillard University for many years. A charter member of AKA Sorority, Dr. Bridges was a faithful member of her church and very active in several community organizations in New Orleans. Funeral services will be held at Dillard University Lawless Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 4, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. with Viewing, AKA Ivy Beyond The Wall Celebration, and Memorial Services beginning at 12 p.m.
Cook-Richmond Funeral Home, Inc.
638 Columbia Street
Bogalusa, LA 70427
(504) 732-9301
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019