Services Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504) 486-6331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church 3900 St. Charles Avenue New Orleans , LA Service 12:00 PM Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church, 3900 St. Charles Avenue New Orleans , LA

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers The family of Mary Ellen Cranmer Nice could not have wished for a better end to her 97 extraordinary years of life than a peaceful denouement on March 21, 2019--attended by family, serenaded by the soft voices of the Threshold Choir at her bedside, with the Spring just beginning and a Super Moon brightening the night sky with glorious light. Mary Ellen was born on July 22, 1921 in Conway Springs, Kansas, to Della Kaiser Cranmer and William Michael Cranmer. She began a life filled with music in the Victorian house built by her grandfather, Hiram Cranmer, the founder of that town in the late 19th century. Her early years were spent developing her talents as a pianist, so that, as a teenager, she frequently accompanied her musical classmates in their recitals-usually volunteered by her proud mother for this important supporting role. While her youth in Kansas was marked by the challenges of the Great Depression and the "Dust Bowl" years that devastated her community, she nevertheless enjoyed activities at school, where, as a senior in high school, she was voted "Queen of the May." She played cornet in the high school band-at which she excelled, to the point that she sat in the first chair of that section. You might imagine that Mary Ellen's strong support for women's rights as an adult started when she was told she couldn't play "Taps" at the annual Memorial Day celebration: the first chair cornet player always played "Taps", but she was not allowed to do it because she was a girl. Her daughters often heard her tell this story, and she always encouraged them to pursue their dreams for a rich and full life. After meeting her husband-to-be while she majored in music at the University of Kansas (where he was in medical school), Mary Ellen began a 62-year loving marriage with Charles Monroe Nice, Jr. She reared a family of many children (eight of her own and others she considered so), and supported her husband's profession in academic medicine at Tulane University as an active volunteer for the university. In later years, playing the piano, organ, and cello was supplanted by her interest in making high-quality needlework, designing and sewing clothes for herself and her daughters, working on handcrafts, and enthusiastically pursuing other aspects of the visual and decorative arts. She was fond of quoting her mother criticizing certain quilt-makers her mother knew: "They don't even hide their knots!"-a vivid reminder to her family that excellence in all the arts, as in life, requires skill and relentless effort as well as self-awareness. As her youngest children began to be more engaged at school, Mary Ellen began performing volunteer work, developing her extraordinary talent for organizing people (essential with so many children!) into an impressive career as an effective and charismatic volunteer leader. Her board leadership positions included being president or chair of the board of directors of the Rayne Nursery School, the Tulane University Women's Association, the Tulane Medical Auxiliary, and the Tulane University Friends of the Library. Mary Ellen excelled at figuring out how to make a board meeting run more quickly while also encouraging everyone to participate in the decision-making. She also loved attending social events, where meeting new people was a special joy for her. Her delight in being with people never left her, even at the end of her life. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ashley Aldo Cranmer; her sister, Willa Jane Cranmer Gross; her husband, Charles Monroe Nice, Jr., M.D., Ph.D.; her daughter, Deborah Jo Nice; and her son, Charles Monroe Nice III. She is survived by her loving sister, Judith Cranmer Plagge, and devoted children Norma Jane ("Nodie") Nice Murphy (Dennis), Pamela Michele Nice, Julianne Nice (Herbert Larson), Thomas Cranmer Nice (Amy), Mary Ellen ("Missy") Nice O'Donovan (Sean), and Rebecca Elizabeth Nice Parrone (Paul), and daughter-in-law, Jewelynn Ruark Nice; as well as grandchildren Sarah Murphy Sennour (Larbi), Michael Seth Murphy, Benjamin Edward ("Ben") Murphy (Faye), Nicole Michele Nice, Charles Monroe ("Charlie") Nice IV, Andrew Cranmer ("Ace") Nice, Margaret Elizabeth ("Maggie") Nice (David Paul Sanders), Clara Jane Nice, Matthew Walter ("Matt") Nice, Erin O'Donovan Steigleder (Eric), Kathryn Jeanette ("Katie") O'Donovan, Maxwell Charles ("Max") Parrone, Alexandra Sophia ("Alex") Parrone; and great-grandchildren Mouloud Randal ("Randy") Sennour, Dehbia Catherine Sennour, Dennis Ryan Sennour, James Arthur Murphy, Adalynn Quinn Murphy, and Clark Terence Alfred Steigleder. The family expresses our heartfelt gratitude to the many people who provided extraordinary assistance or companionship to Mary Ellen in the latter years of her life. We especially wish to thank her loving daughter-in-law, Jewelynn Nice; Iliana Carcamo, who provided caring service as a companion for more than six years; members of the Tulane University Women's Association; the volunteers of the Threshold Choir, who sang to her at her bedside on her last day; and the wonderful staff of Poydras Home, where she spent the last few years of her life. Of special note is the extra kindness and attention she received after she moved to Poydras Home from the pastors and volunteers at her church, Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church, as well as the Presbyterian Women at St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church, where her daughter, Julianne, is a member. There are undoubtedly more people, such as student volunteers from Tulane University, who contributed to the richness of her life as her world narrowed, and others we don't know about who made a difference in her daily life. Thanks to you all. Mary Ellen's family extends an invitation to her friends and community to attend a service celebrating Mary Ellen's life on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at noon at the Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church, 3900 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. We encourage you to wear colorful clothes befitting the start of Spring, if you are so inclined, as part of this celebration. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until noon that day. In lieu of flowers, our family requests that you send any memorial gifts you wish to make to Rayne Memorial United Methodist Church, 3900 St. Charles Avenue, NOLA 70115, for support of the Mary Ellen Nice Music Fund. Mary Ellen's love of beautiful music will live on-our family hopes-- in our community's enjoyment of uplifting and joyful music at her church for years to come. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.