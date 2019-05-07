Mary Ellen Koberg Thompson, beloved wife of Ronald J. Thompson, died May 5, 2019. Born October 1, 1937 in St. Louis, MO, she is preceded in death by her parents, Helen Brusselback Koberg and Henry Carl Koberg, and brother, Donald J. Koberg. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, sisters-in-law Betty Davis, Caryl Koberg, Barbara Thompson and many nieces and nephews, including her godchild, Julie Thompson Kyle, and niece, Lesa Porche of California. Mary Ellen was loved and admired by many for her kindness and devotion to her family and many friends. Her elegance and savoir-faire attracted interesting people around the world who became friends, including Audrey Hepburn. She was an avid reader, style icon and lover of film, theatre and opera. She loved all things French. Her most enduring love was her devoted husband, Ron. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to or a . To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019