Mary Ellen Taylor Seaton passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by family on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 89. Born March 06, 1930 in Carthage, Missouri to the late Ephriam and Rita Taylor. Mary was an incredible and loving person, who cherished every moment she spent with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, crossword puzzles and watching jeopardy as well as classic movies. She was a fantastic mother who was very giving and kind, who also enjoyed traveling and particularly her time spent in England and Scotland. Devoted wife of 45 years to the late Jesse Ray Seaton; Cherished mother of Lisa Rollins (Dennis), James Seaton, Karen Seaton and the late Kimmel Ray Seaton; Loving grandmother of Rebecca Ward (Mario), Sarah Arceneaux (David), Erin Dugas (Jarit), Alberto Gomez, Jr., Taylor Gomez and the late Marlie Gomez; Sister of Donald Taylor, Allen Taylor, and the late Patricia Greenfield and James Taylor. Mary also leaves nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren behind to cherish her memory. The family of Mrs. Seaton would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all the staff at Heart of Hospice for their kindness and care, as well as a special thank you to Ms. Jenni for her compassion and time spent with Mary. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 9:00am until 11:00am on Friday, March 22, 2019 with a chapel service beginning at 11:00am. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary