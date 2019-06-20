Mary Francine Davis Ney, 71 of Metairie went home to her savior on Friday, June 14, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters Nathalie Folse (Brad), Shannon Stephens (Trey) and Erika Catalanotto (Tony), 6 grandchildren who were her whole heart, Cameron Angelo, Tyler Lamm, Dominic Lamm, Dru Stephens, Addison Folse and Davis Stephens. She also survived by her brothers Thomas Davis (Gayle) and Bill Davis (Micki), her brother in law Terry Ney (Connie) and her cousins Mary Ann Espinoza (Roberto) and Linda Scaimbra (Tony) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime neighbors on Jeannette Drive who she loved dearly. She is proceeded in death by her husband Andrew Taft Ney Jr, and her loving parents John and Mercedes Davis and in-laws Andrew and Pauline Ney, brother in law and sister in law Fredrick and Carol Ney. Mary was born in Houston, Texas on September 5, 1947 and moved to New Orleans when she was 8 years old. Mary graduated from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, New Orleans Barber and Beauty College, and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Louisiana State University of Nursing. She was a talented hair dresser who worked at The Chatta Box in New Orleans/Metairie and then at her home for many years making all her customers beautiful on the outside. After graduating from nursing school, she went on to have a successful career as a 3 East and ICU nurse at East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie. She touched many lives professionally and personally as a nurse during that time. Besides her family, her other passion in her life was being a Girl Scout leader for many years. She impacted many young girls lives as a mentor to them during those years. Watching her three girls and her grandchildren succeed in life were her proudest moments. One of her favorite things to do was watch her grandkids play sports and of course LSU Baseball. The family would like to thank East Jefferson Oncology Unit and Anvoi Hospice for their wonderful care of our mother during the last couple of months of her life. We are forever grateful. A Visitation for Mary will be held at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow immediately at Greenwood Cemetery 120 City Park Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana. Condolences for the family may be left at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary