On June 24th, 2019 at 3:03 am (the Hour of Mercy) Mary J. Fish was carried in the Arms of Jesus into Eternity, at 93 years old. Mary was originally from San Diego and El Cajon, CA and lived with her daughter, Joanne Fish in Metairie, LA for the past seven years. Mary died a very peaceful death at home. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, George E. Fish Sr., her parents, Frank and Rose Puglese Marino, her brothers, Andy Marino and Carl Marino (Virginia deceased),and her sisters, Joanne Marino and Josephine Marino Hess. Mary is survived by her loving children, Ambert Marie Fish-Madison of El Cajon, CA, Rose Althea Pennington (Colin deceased) of Woodlawn, TN, George E. Fish, Jr. (Barbara) of La Mesa, CA, and Joanne Fish of Metairie, LA, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two younger brothers whom she raised, Gaetano Marino (Roxanne) of San Diego, CA and James Marino (Barbara) of Encinitas, CA, and many nieces and nephews in the California area. As an honorary mention, her "adopted daughters", Margaret Waguespack, Barbara LaBorde, Judy Villemarette, Pat Ducote, Marilyn Spadora and RoseMary Muller. Mary was a spicy little lady. Once she made up her mind about something, there was no changing it! She had thousands of great ideas. She referred to herself as a domestic engineer, but throughout her lifetime she was a "Mary of all trades", the last of which was a sous chef for her daughter Joanne up to her last days. She loved to feel needed and was always ready to listen and offer her wisdom from many years of experience. She had a great sense of humor and a vibrant personality that she maintained her entire life. Mary loved to dance and wear her cowboy boots. She's probably dancing in Heaven! Mary was a devout Catholic who also prayed the rosary every night before she went to bed. She was greatly loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed. The family wishes to thank all of the sitters and caregivers especially Notre Dame Hospice who made her last days comfortable and peaceful. All of Mary's friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at Saint Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 4317 Richland Ave. Metairie, LA. Visitation and Rosary will begin at 10 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers Masses are preferred. Mary loved all the colors that God created and loved to celebrate life in color, so please wear your best colors. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019