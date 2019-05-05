Mary Jackman Farr entered eternal rest at her home on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. She was 81 years old. She was the daughter of the late Leonard William Jackman and Adilia Irias Jackman; beloved wife of 56 years of C. Kavanaugh Jr.; mother of Mary Frances, C. Kavanaugh III, Charles William (Stephanie) and Patrick Neil (Maureen); and grandmother of Cole Patrick Dubois, Josh William, Allison Paige, Mary Grace, William Campbell and Charles Patrick. Mrs. Farr was born in Managua, Nicaragua and emigrated to the United States in 1979, eventually making the New Orleans area her home. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Kenner. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1908 Short Street, Kenner, Louisiana on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church at 10:30 a.m. A private interment will follow the memorial mass. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 10, 2019