Mary Jane Casey, ""Nanny,"" died at 86, on May 21, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Thelma Casey and James Casey, Sr. Sister of the late James Casey, Jr. (Joan Casey). Cherished aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt to her ""hearts,"" their spouses, and children: Deborah Jordan, Jamie Stubbs, James Casey, III, Benjamin Casey, and the late April Kirsch. ""Nanny"" was like a second mother to our family. She was blessed of Christ, dearly loved, and will be missed by all, for she truly is our precious heart, and we are forever endeared to her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A memorial mass will be held in her honor at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To sign and view the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary