Mary Jane McWhirter Wilson passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a native of Covington, LA, resided in Metairie for over sixty years and a resident of Humble, TX for the last six years. Mary was past president of the Ladies Auxiliary for VFW Post No. 6640. Beloved wife of the late Hausey "Red" Wilson. Mother of Mary Ann W. Laborde (Charlie), Rose Marie W. Easterling-Shoemaker (Albert, Jr.), and Patricia Ann W. Cobb (Chris). Grandmother of Kimberly L. Rainey (Billy), Christina Easterling (Steve) and Chad Cobb (Lisa), and Adam and Marissa Cobb. Her precious great grandchildren, Chris, Reece, and Presley Cobb. Daughter of the late Eva Lacroix McWhirter and William Wallace McWhirter. Sister of the late Anna Ruth M. Hubbard, William Wallace McWhirter, Jr. and Edith M. Guidry. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment in All Saints Mausoleum. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019