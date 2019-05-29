Mary Jane Talbot LeRouge passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Gregory LeRouge for 52 years. Mother of Christian LeRouge (Michelle), Mary Katherine "Katie" L. Boudreaux (Kirk), and Jennifer L. Lucia (Troy). Grandmother of Laurie L. Rabalais (Alex), Elizabeth LeRouge, Ashleigh LeRouge, Alex Boudreaux, Olivia Boudreaux, Eli Boudreaux, Colby Lucia (Brittany), Briggs Lucia, and Bella Lucia. Great-grandmother of Kade Lucia, Brooks Rabalais, and one expected great-granddaughter. Daughter of the late Lenson Talbot and Mary Haden Talbot. Sister of Suzanne Isaacs, Judith Tullis (Eli), Lenson Talbot II, Connie Compagno, Kathleen Lore (Buddy), and Marlen Erwin (Johnny). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Age 73 years and a lifelong resident of Algiers, LA. Graduate of Academy of the Holy Angels class of 1964, former employee of Orleans Parish School Board, and graduate of Charity School of Nursing class of 1993. She worked for Charity Hospital and University Medical Center NICU until retirement in 2005, and then travel nursing in California until 2008. Member of the People's Program in Algiers, the Westbank Orchid Society, and Westbank Art Guild. Relatives and Friends of the Family, and Employees of Jefferson Parish School System, Livaudais Middle, Boudreaux Elementary, Meisler and Haynes Academy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Center for Restorative Breast Surgery and St. Charles Surgical Hospital are invited to attend the Visitation at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 500 Verret St., Algiers, LA on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11:30 AM until Funeral Mass time at 1:30 PM. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Algiers, LA. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church Capital Improvements Fund, 504-362-5511. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019