Mary Kelly Muller passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Anthony's Health Care in Metairie at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Joseph Muller, Sr., and her grandson, Michael Edward Ludman. Loving mother of Mary Lee Muller, Diane Muller Ludman, Theresa Anne Muller and Leo Joseph Muller, Jr. Grandmother of Peter Jonathan Ludman and spouse Melissa Griffin Ludman, Kathrine Muller Kruebbe and spouse Bradley Michael Kruebbe, Jessica Kelly Melton and spouse Christopher Aaron Melton. Great grandmother of Dominic Joseph Muller, Brayden Michael Kruebbe and Paul Edward Ludman. For many years, Mary was active in the 'Friends of Jefferson Parish Library' and worked as an educator in early childhood development. Mary had a passion for the study of history and loved to write. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie at 1:00pm. Visitation at the church from 12:00 noon until mass begins. Interment immediately following at St. Joseph #1 Cemetery, Washington Ave., New Orleans. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA (985) 875-1131. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 16, 2019