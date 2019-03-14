Mary Lawrence Bruno passed away Friday, November 16, 2018 in New York surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Bernadette Toval Lawrence and the late Walter Davis. She is preceded in death her siblings Harold Lawrence and Marilyn Holmes. She graduated from George Washington Carver Senior High School and Southern University New Orleans. She leaves to treasure her memory her children Patrice, Keith (Chrissy), Joanice (Johnny) Bruno; Her grandchildren, Javon, Jonah, Jonathan and baby Kali; Her sisters Linda Jackson, Carolyn Baldwin and Dianne Washington. She also leaves to cherish her memory devoted niece Earline Lawrence and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will also be missed by her dedicated friend Sister Judith. Mary Bruno was sent to glory in a private ceremony in New York.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019