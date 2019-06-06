Mary Licciardi Favre of Folsom, La., since 1986, passed away on Monday June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norward Wm. (Bill) Favre, Sr., Mother of; Stacey F. Armand (James), Norward W. Favre, Jr. (Tricia B.), Scott Favre (Dawn S.). Grandmother of: Justin, Troy and Jonathan Armand, Ashley, Cory and Brent Favre (Darian P), Victoria and Nathan Favre. Great grandmother of Addison, Stella, Blaize, Oaklynn, Owen, Olivienne, Caleb, Aurora and Ezra. Daughter of the late Anthony Licciardi and Frances Lomonaco Licciardi. She was a native of Marrero, La. and a resident of Folsom, La. for thirty-three years. She was a cosmetologist and a loving homemaker for her family. Relatives and friends of the family, employees of Jefferson Savings and Loan Association, St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Folsom, Parishioners and youth Prayer Group, St. Dominic Church, Parishioners and friends of St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington, La, Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion and Intercessory Prayer Group are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday June 10, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E. 19th Ave (corner of Jefferson) at 1:30 p.m. with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the St. Dominic Cemetery, Husser, La. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home. To view and sign the family guest book please visit www.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary