Mary Washington
Mary Louise Wilson Washington


Mary Louise Wilson Washington Obituary
Mary Louise Wilson Washington departed this life on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 70. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a former resident of Gonzales, LA and presently residing in Avondale, LA. Mary was a retired employee with Pinkerton Security at Avondale Shipyard. Devoted mother of Marcus Archelle Washington, twin girls Nikita Denise Washington, Natasha Danielle Washington and twin boys the late Arthur and Edward Washington. Loving grandmother of Bryan Anthony Washington, Marchelle Ta'Shay Washington, Torica Elise Joseph, Da'Ja Amari Mitchell, Jonas Reynard Pierce, Jr., Cedrionne Janee Simmons, Saniya Renee Johnson, Prince William Bickham, and the late Ta'Shay Renee Simmons. Daughter of the late Authur, Sr. and Elma Wilson. Mother of Alvron (Elva) Wilson, Peter (Adeline) Wilson, Audrey Wilson Wysingle, Barbara Wilson Tuckson, and the late Donald Ray Wilson, Authur Wilson, Jr., and Sally Wilson. Sister in law of Gloria Wilson White, and the late Shirley Wilson, Landis Tuckson, Sr., and L. J. Wysingle. Godmother of Tyrone Wilson, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA on Saturday March 27, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Ernest Weber officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. at the above named parlor. Interment: St. Landry United Methodist Church Cemetery- Gonzales, LA. Arrangements By Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view the guestbook please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
