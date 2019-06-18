Mary Lubrano May passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 98. Mary retired after over 20 years of service to Gulf Oil, Co. and was a member of the Desk and Derrick Club. She was very involved in St. Mark's Parish as a member of The Legion of Merit, the Altar Society, and as a Eucharistic Minister. Mary loved people, and had the biggest, most open servant's heart. She was a sitter after retirement, and found joy in caring for others, no matter who they were to her; but family always came first. Known as "The Kissing Aunt," Mary was not shy in showing her affection. She was also a fearless advocate for what was right, and was not afraid to stand up when necessary. Mary was truly one of a kind, and she will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Mary is the daughter of the late Frank Lubrano and the late Mary Massina Lubrano, and was the last of their 11 children. She was the wife to the late Curtis R. May, Sr.; mother to Sylvia May Voss (Harold), Mary Ann May Reed (James), Elise May Andrews (the late Clay), the late Curtis R. May, Jr. (the late Glenda), and the late Gregory J. May (the late Joann); grandmother to 101, including 25 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren; as well as aunt to a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary