Mary Margaret Cunningham DiCarlo, born February 28, 1927, in Columbus, Ohio, entered eternal life on May 2, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a parishioner at "Most Holy Trinity Church" in Mandeville, La and previously at "Our Lady of the Lake" in Mandeville, La and "St Jane de Chantal Church" in Abita Springs when her husband, Chas P DiCarlo, was still alive. Mary lived her life sharing love and laughter with all she met; from fostering a troubled teen when her children were young to teaching a "laughter is healing" class to seniors in the People Program in New Orleans during their retirement years. With every year between filled with service and fun in whatever community was called home; including the PTA, the Boy Scouts of America, the Girl Scouts of America, sports booster clubs, church guilds, League of Women Voters, taught CCD classes, and as a V.I.S.T.A. volunteer. Those communities being New Orleans, Louisiana – Beatrice, Nebraska -Peoria, Illinois-Lyons, Illinois- Metairie, Louisiana and Mandeville, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh Melvin Cunningham & Berniece Mae Reed Cunningham, her brothers Thomas Cunningham, Robert Cunningham and sister Berniece C. Weil, and her husband Charles Paul DiCarlo. She is survived by her four children, Robert M. DiCarlo, Timothy J. DiCarlo, Thomas A. DiCarlo and Regina D. Strunc, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. All are invited to the memorial services which will be held on Saturday May 18th from 10:00-2:00 at Lake Shore Church, 15261 Brewster Rd. Covington, 70433

