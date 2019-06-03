|
|
Mary Margaret Gordy Alexander entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 94 years old. Wife of the late Preston Alexander Sr. Loving mother of Marion (the late Nathan) Batiste, Elaine (Robert Jr.) Jefferson, Judy Turl, Gayle (Charles Sr.) McPherson, Anthony (Kathleen) Alexander, the late Preston Jr., Roy, Rickie and Jules Alexander. Daughter of the late Mack and Louisa Brown Gordy. Sister of the late Frank (the late Thelma) Gordy Sr. and Joe Gordy. Also survived by 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also priest and parishioners of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Greater St. Stephens F.G.B.C. and Berean Christian Church of Georgia, employees of Ochsner Executive Team, Faith and Hope Home Health Care, Reliable Home Care, Dillard's Lakeside, Chartwells/ KIPP Leadership School, Orleans Parish School Board, Burger King # 190, American Express, Orleans Parish Sheriff Office, UPS, Crescent Guardian Security, Domino's and Houston Independent School District are invited to attend The Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1835 St. Roch Avenue beginning 11 am. Rev. Emanuel R. Tanu, SVD, pastor. Church visitation 9:30am – 10:30 am ONLY. Entombment St. Roch Cemetery No. 2. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 5, 2019