Sister Mary Margaret Prenger died peacefully at Our Lady of Wisdom Healthcare Center in New Orleans, LA, on April 9, 2019. The daughter of Frederick C. Prenger and Blanche Marcelle Marion Prenger, she was born Edna Marie Prenger on March 11, 1923, in New Orleans, LA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick C. Prenger, Jr., and two sisters: Dorothy Prenger Clary and Marion Prenger Thiele. She is survived by a number of devoted nieces and nephews. Sister Mary Margaret graduated from Ursuline Academy of New Orleans, LA, attended Ursuline College, and entered the Ursuline Sisters in July of 1942, making her vows in January of 1945. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree at the College of New Rochelle in New York, and Master's Degrees at St. Mary's School of Theology, Notre Dame, Indiana, and Loyola University in New Orleans. Her versatile gifts enabled her to serve as teacher, principal, secretary for the Ursuline Central Province of the United States, a member of the secretarial staff at the Ursuline Generalate in Rome, secretary to the President of Springfield College in Illinois, and Archivist in Dallas, Texas. She served in New Orleans as teacher from 1947-54 and as high school principal from 1954-60. Other places where she lived and worked were Springfield and Alton, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Frontenac, Minnesota; France and Italy. She retired to the Ursuline Community in Alton, Illinois in 2008, and moved to Our Lady of Wisdom in 2014. Her Funeral Mass will be at the National Votive Shrine of Our Lady of Prompt Succor on Saturday, April 13th, at 1:15 PM with Visitation beginning at 12:15 PM. Burial will be in the Ursuline Sisters' mausoleum on the campus of Ursuline Academy. A reception will follow the burial. Memorials may be given to The Ursuline Sisters Retirement Fund, 353 S. Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63122; the National Votive Shrine of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 2734 Nashville Ave., New Orleans, LA 70115; or to Ursuline Academy, 2635 State St., New Orleans, LA 70118. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019