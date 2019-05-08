Mary P. Thomas departed this life at Ochsner Medical Center Westbank on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 77. She was a native of Darrow, La and a resident of New Orleans, LA. Devoted wife of 63 years to George Thomas. Beloved mother of Ronald and George Thomas, Jr., and the late Gloria Payne. Daughter of the late Hebert and Odeal Prestly. Sister of Melvina Gardner, Sandra Famine, and the late Lloyd and Rudolph Prestly, and Ruby Mae Sims. Sister in law of Willis and Matthews Thomas, and LeOla Polly, also survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Heavenly Star Missionary Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Aubrey Wallace officiating. Visitation will begin a 8:00a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Mt. Airy Memorial Cemetery-Boutte, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 10, 2019