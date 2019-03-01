Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Patricia Saer Brown, 92, died peacefully at home Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born in Dallas, Texas on June 27, 1926, Patricia was the daughter of Mary Louise Cowser and Edward Harold Saer Sr. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Frederick Isaac Brown Jr. and a granddaughter, Arabella Grier Brown. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Edward Harold Saer Jr., Albert Cowser Saer, and Donald McQueen Saer. Patricia moved to New Orleans at age 3 and attended the Academy of Sacred Heart in New Orleans and graduated from Rosemont College in Rosemont, Pennsylvania. The description beneath her Senior picture in the 1947 Rosemont College Yearbook reads "Resembling a Botticelli angel with her brown eyes and long blonde hair, Tricia presents a true picture of New Orleans charm. Social activities are dominated by Princeton week-ends and Canadian summers, while English papers and choral work keep her busy at school. A quiet forcefulness characterizes her conversation and a feeling of responsibility towards everything she undertakes makes Pat one dependable person." During the Summer of 1949, accompanied by four New Orleans friends and their chaperone, Patricia sailed to Europe for a tour of England, France and Italy. Her group quickly made friends with a group of four from Little Rock, Arkansas. Fred I. Brown Jr. was traveling with the Little Rock group. Patricia and Fred had their first date in Italy and were married the following Spring on April 22, 1950. Patricia was a devoted wife and homemaker and soon found herself duck hunting and fishing in Arkansas as well as traveling with her expanding family and husband on road trips to dude ranches in the West. Patricia embraced her new life in Little Rock. She was an active member of the Junior League of Little Rock, a past president of the Aesthetic Club, a past president of the Arkansas Unit of the Herb Society of America, and the Arkansas Director of Stratford Hall, Home of the Lees of Virginia, for over a decade. She was a past president of the Little Rock Garden Club and served as The Garden Club of America Zone IX Vice Chairman, Zone IX Chairman and Zone IX Director. A lifelong Catholic, Patricia was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church and the Cathedral of St. Andrew. She was a member of the Country Club of Little Rock and the Colony Club in New York. She played tennis and golf with her husband, children and friends during her younger years and was a regular neighborhood walker in her later years. She and Fred spent many hours working together in their flower and vegetable garden and she especially loved sharing their bounty of magnificent roses with friends. Many were also recipients of delicious peaches Patricia and Fred picked for numerous summers in the early morning hours at Dudley Swann's peach orchard outside Conway. Although she hunted and fished with her husband, Patricia was the consummate Southern lady; constantly caring and considerate of others, always impeccably dressed, and prolific in her correspondence. She was a woman of beauty and grace, generous and kind, and totally devoted to God and her family. Never one to miss a party or family gathering, Patricia enjoyed returning to her beloved New Orleans … especially for Mardi Gras festivities and special events involving her family and life-long friends. Fred was definitely an early bird, but Patricia was a night owl! Patricia is survived by her five children Frederick Isaac Brown III (Jane) of Little Rock, Robert Saer Brown (Kathleen) of Little Rock, Thomas McQueen Brown of Rogers, Arkansas, Mary Patricia Brown Fowler (Jim) of Little Rock, and Carolyn Louise Brown O'Rourke (Jack) of Potomac, Maryland. Surviving grandchildren are Angela Claire Brown, Anne Brandon Brown, Robert Saer Brown Jr., William Isaac Brown, Elizabeth Riggs Brown, Thomas Hunter Brown, Katherine Bailey Brown, John Thomas O'Rourke, Jr., and Josephine Louise O'Rourke. She is also survived by step-grandchildren Travis James Fowler (Sarah) and Kevin Michael Fowler and step-great-grandchildren, Harrison Hays Fowler and Ford Michael Fowler. In addition, Patricia is survived by her brother, Dr. John Kenneth Saer (Meredith) of New Orleans, Louisiana and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ruebel Funeral Home, 6313 W. Markham Street, Little Rock, AR 72205. 