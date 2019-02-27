|
Mary Ruth Barnes Epherson was called home to glory on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center at the age of 75. She was a native of Union Church, MS and a resident of Marrero, LA. Devoted wife of the late Percy Epherson, Sr. Beloved mother of Patricia E. Woods, Kenneth Earl, and Percy Epherson, Jr. Grandmother of Rickey (Peniel) Epherson, Jeviour K. Epherson, Brandon Coulter, and the late Nicholas Epherson. Daughter of the late Bubba, Sr. and Annie Mae Barnes. Sister of Bubba Barnes, Jr., J.D. (Charlene) Barnes, Mary Helen Smith, Essie Mae O'Quinn, Betty Ann Williams, Deloris Barnes, Catherine Miller, and the late A.C. , Joe (Louise) Barnes, and Dorothy Barnes. Niece of Audrey McGriggs and Majorie Upshaw, also survived by 5 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00p.m. Pastor Keith Stewman officiating. Dismissal Services will be held at Hickory Block United Methodist Church 1973 Meadville Rd. Union Church, MS on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Pastor Johnny Irving officiating. Interment: Hickory Block United Methodist Church Cemetery-Union Church, MS. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com. Assisted by Westgate Funeral Home-Hazelhurst, MS.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019