On March 25, 2019, Mary St. Amant went to Glory, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 71. She was born on January 16, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she has resided for most of her life. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, LTC (Ret.) Jesse St. Amant Jr., her son, Jamie Barrios, her daughter-in-law, Melinda Barrios, Gillian Barrios her granddaughter and Cameron Barrios her grandson. She is preceded in death by her infant son Byron Matthew Barrios. Mary lived a long and dedicated life as a faithful servant to the Lord, and her service in His name was evident in her ever-present smile. She served as a longtime member of her church choir and adored her extended family at the Assembly of God on Transcontinental Drive in Metairie, Louisiana. She was an avid New Orleans Saints and LSU Tiger fan, and her passion for football could be heard for blocks during close contests. She retired from Ochsner Hospital as an administrative assistant for Dr. Alan Burshell, MD in the Endocrinology Department where she, as always had the opportunity to bring her shining personality into the lives of everyone she encountered there. A celebration of her life for those who knew and loved her will be held on April 12, 2019 at First Pentecostal Church, 3200 Ames Boulevard, Marrero, Louisiana. Visitation begins at 6:00 p.m., and service begins at 7:00 p.m. Refreshments and fellowship to follow the service.

