Mary Theresa Navarre passed away at her residence on March 9, 2019, at the age of 90. She was born in New Orleans, LA and for the last 30 years lived and retired in Lacombe, LA. Her passion until the very end was cooking for her family. Loving wife of the late Wiltz Matthew Navarre for 65 years. Devoted mother of Sandra Navarre Monson (Brian) and Susan M. Navarre. Sister of Shirley Kernan. Mary was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. Grandmother of Ashley Monson and Jennifer, Jamie and Johnny Russo. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lacombe, LA on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.Visitation begins at 9:00am, Rosary 10:30am and Service 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, Mary Theresa wished to have masses offered in her name. Please go to https://franciscanmissions.org/catholic-mass-intentions for more information. A Triduum of masses has been offered in her honor by her daughter, Susan, to begin the offering process. For condolences visit our website www.serenitycovington.com (985) 875-1131. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary